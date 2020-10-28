1/1
James Garcia Manning
James Garcia Manning
Keystone Heights, FL - James Garcia Manning, age 51 of Keystone Heights, FL, transitioned October 13, 2020. James was a member of First Assembly Of God, Keystone Heights, FL was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing and serving God. He's survived by his wife, Paula Shelly-Manning; a daughter, JaKayla Manning; step children, Malcolm Shelley, Malena Shelley (Cory), Synae Shelley; six grandchildren; siblings, Donna Webber, Jimmie (Tiffany) Washington, Joshua (Algerise) Washington; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Assembly Of God, 8025 FL - 100 Keystone Heights, FL, David Mayer is Pastor. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 12:45 p.m. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
