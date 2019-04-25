|
James Gustavus Larche, Jr. ('Jim') died peacefully on April 8th, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Jim was born on December 29th, 1939 to James Gustavus Larche, Sr. and Thelma Beasley Larche. He was a graduate of Gainesville High (Class of 1957) and then went on to the University of Florida for both his undergraduate and law school studies. He was a member of Delta Theta Phi; Phi Beta Kappa; Phi Kappa Phi and Florida Blue Key. He was also inducted into UF's Hall of Fame, Class of 1961. After law school Jim clerked for Chief Justice Campbell Thornal of the Florida Supreme Court. He then went into private practice, first in Fort Lauderdale, and then in Gainesville. He was a member of the Florida Bar for 50 years. Jim was also active in the community, serving on the boards of numerous professional and community organizations including Sheridan House Family Ministries, Bethany Christian School, and the Broward County and North Central Florida Estate Planning Councils, among others. He was also a member of Faith Presbyterian Church. Jim was a voracious reader and cheered passionately for his beloved Gators. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian, and his brother William ('Larry'). He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Maureen, his sons Kevin (Kathy) and Scott (Lesley), and his five grandchildren: Jacob, Sarah, Rachel, Samuel, and Annie. He is also survived by his niece Megan Dominick and his nephew Will Larche. A memorial service for family, friends, and former colleagues will be held at 11:00 am on May 2nd at Faith Presbyterian Church (5916 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). Arrangements are under the care of Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes (404 N. Main St., Gainesville).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019