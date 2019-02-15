Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CERVENY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. CERVENY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES H. CERVENY Obituary
CERVENY, JAMES H., 60
James H. Cerveny, 60, attorney, musician, composer, and artist died January 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved companion, Elizabeth Horner, of Gainesville, her daughter Gianna and mother Gina Horner, his cats; Nebraska, Plucky, Iowa, Colorado; and numerous friends. James, originally from Lombard, Illinois, moved to Florida with his family in 1973. He graduated from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Florida in 1978 and The University of Florida Levin College of Law in 1988. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Cerveny Lynch, and his parents, Roland and Kari Cerveny. His heart, humor and talents will be missed.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Gainesville, Florida, 550 NE 16th Avenue.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.