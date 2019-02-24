|
CERVENY, JAMES H., 60
James H. Cerveny, 60, attorney, musician, composer, and artist died January 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved companion, Elizabeth Horner, of Gainesville, her daughter Gianna and mother Gina Horner, his cats; Nebraska, Plucky, Iowa, Colorado; and numerous friends. James, originally from Lombard, Illinois, moved to Florida with his family in 1973. He graduated from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Florida in 1978 and The University of Florida Levin College of Law in 1988. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Cerveny Lynch, and his parents, Roland and Kari Cerveny. His heart, humor and talents will be missed.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Gainesville, Florida, 550 NE 16th Avenue.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019