JAMES H. O'NEAL
O'NEAL, JAMES H.
Mr. James H. O'Neal, 95 of Daytona Beach, FL quietly passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020. Celebration of Life graveside service for Mr. O'Neal will take place Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00am from the Waldo Community Cemetery, 15350 SE 1st Avenue Waldo, FL. Rev. Dixon officiating; Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 12:00pm-7:00pm Only. Mr. O'Neal leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing family & friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Mr. Larry O'Neal, 13621 NE 160th Avenue Waldo, FL at 10:00am. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we're asking that ALL guests please wear a Face Mask.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
