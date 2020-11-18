James Joseph

Hawthorne - James Joseph, 73 of Hawthorne, transitioned on November 14, 2020. James is a graduate of Madison County and retired from AMTRAK as a Carman Journeyman. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted, and caring wife, Beverly Joseph; children, Greta Paige (Roosevelt), Charlette Uqdah, Elden Joseph (Jessica), Tracy Thomas, Reginald Moore (Amanda), Robyn Wilkes (Robert), Devon Mayes (Brianna); siblings, Horace Cherry(Diane) and Gail Cherry; sister and brother-in laws,Tammie Graham (Lloyd), Gail Thomas, Alvin Hamilton, Allen Thomas, Kirk Thomas, and Darrell Thomas (Linda); 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Elder Pat McCollough is Officiating. Viewing on Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Family will meet at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store