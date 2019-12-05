|
DUKES, JAMES LEE
Mr. James Lee Dukes, native of Wachoota, FL, age 76, passed away November 24, 2019 at Advent Health Center, Winter Garden, FL. He was a member of Bethel Christian Church and employed as an Environmental Service Technician.
Mr. Dukes is survived by his son; James Bernard Dukes (Terryle), Winter Garden, FL, sister; Emily Wallace, Williston, FL, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mr. Dukes will be held 11:00am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bethel Christian Church, Pastor Aaron Rollins, Pastor, and Eulogist; burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Williston, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Dukes will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Raymond Strong, 415 S.E. 15th, Street, Gainesville at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019