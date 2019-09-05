|
JOHNSON, JAMES LEE
Mr. James Lee Johnson, age 67, of Alachua, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Johnson will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. Matthews Baptist Church, 15712 NW 140th Street, Alachua, Florida Apostle Adrian S. Weeks Pastor; Rev. Lee Blake Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-9:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. The cortege will assemble at 13606 NW 158th Pl., Alachua, FL at 10:15AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019