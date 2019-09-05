Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES LEE JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES LEE JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, JAMES LEE
Mr. James Lee Johnson, age 67, of Alachua, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Johnson will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM from St. Matthews Baptist Church, 15712 NW 140th Street, Alachua, Florida Apostle Adrian S. Weeks Pastor; Rev. Lee Blake Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-9:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. The cortege will assemble at 13606 NW 158th Pl., Alachua, FL at 10:15AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now