WOODARD, SR.,
JAMES LEE
James Lee Woodard, Sr., age 91, US Air Force Veteran, Retired Construction Worker, peacefully surrendered to the Will of our Father on June 19, 2019 at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville).
Mr. Woodard was a Member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where he proudly served as an Usher.
The Homegoing Celebration (with Military Honors) will be held 10:00AM Friday, June 28, 2019, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with his Pastor, Rev. Dr. F. N. Gallmon, delivering the Eulogy. The Witnessing of the Burial will be held 10:30AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Florida National Cemetery (for Veterans) of Bushnell, FL. Mr. Woodard will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Loving Memories will remain with his Wife - Carolyn Virginia Ellis Woodard; Children - Edward Coleman, Dennis Coleman, James Lee Woodard, Jr., (& Carolyn), Jimmie Woodard, Vanessa Woodard, Deborah Woodard and Pamela Woodard; daughter-in-law - Maya Johnson; 15 grands; 15 great grands; in-laws; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019