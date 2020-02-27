Home

JAMES LEROY MITCHEM

JAMES LEROY MITCHEM Obituary
MITCHEM, JAMES LEROY
Mr. James Leroy Mitchem, age 60, of Bronson, Florida passed away on February 20, 2020.
He is survived by his 6 children, James L. Mitchem Jr., Justin Mitchem, Jonathan Mitchem, Lazares Mitchem, Dorothy Mitchem and Maurice Brown; his Mother, Louise Mitchem and a host of loving family members.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020,11a.m. at St. John MBC, 496 E. Main St., Bronson, Fl. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery. The viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. John MBC from 5-7pm and one hour prior to services.
Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
