RAMSEY, JAMES M.
Mr. James M. Ramsey, 73 years of age, passed away June 13th, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a Musician much of his lifetime. Mr. Ramsey was a member of Gainesville Christian Center where he served on the Deacon Board and was a retired employee of the City of Gainesville as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Tommie Ramsey, Jr., Bobby Ramsey Sr., Theresa Cray, and Mary E. Howards.
He is survived by his wife; Martha Ramsey, Gainesville, FL, children; Terrence Patter-son, Keisha McArthur (Paul), Lishand Gainey (Elisha), Katrina Robinson (Alex), Jacqueline Taylor (Greg), all of Gainesville, FL, Zachary Rogers, Orlando, FL, James George, Seattle, WA, siblings; Charles Ramsey, Carolyn Ramsey James (Ralph), both of Gainesville, FL, Carl Ramsey, Lake City, FL, fifteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ramsey will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Gainesville Christian Center, Elder Leonard Gainey, officiating; burial will follow Forest Meadows Central. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Ramsey will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:15am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ramsey, 317 N.E. 21st Terrace at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019