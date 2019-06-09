Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gainesville Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church
12909 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gainesville Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church
12909 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
JAMES MARTIN McINTYRE Obituary
McINTYRE, JAMES MARTIN
Captain James Martin McIntyre passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to Edith & Leo McIntyre. He spent the rest of his youth in Allentown, PA. He entered the service just after high school and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an Insurance Agent for Prudential and also as a Real Estate Agent, assisting his dad in real estate management. He obtained a Commercial Captain's license and forged the high seas on many famous yachts. He subsequently moved into ownership of his own Captain Jim's Mobile Marine Services.
He deeply enjoyed his life at sea, but as he gained more spiritual insight, he decided to pursue a degree in Theology which he completed at Southern Adventist University. This took his life in a new direction. He completed a course in Hebrew in Greece. He did evangelistic campaigns in Johannesburg and Durban, South Africa, Madagascar, and more recently has made multiple mission trips to Cuba. He had a great love for children's ministry there. His life expressed his touching love for the little ones, his playful heart, and his endless happiness. Many in Cuba mourn for him at this time.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Mavis Campbell-McIntyre, his daughter, Michela McIntyre and his grandson, Riggs. His three brothers, Leo McIntyre, Edward McIntyre MD, and Michael McIntyre. Also his three sisters, Mary Lear, Nancy Higgerson, and Pat Seetin.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Gainesville Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 12909 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606, a visitation will start from 9:00-11:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place following the service at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609, 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019
