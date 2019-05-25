|
|
BRENNAN,
JAMES MICHAEL
James Michael Brennan, 70, passed away May 15th, 2019 in Micanopy, FL. Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth 'Sissy' Brennan, his two daughters Heather Brennan Merritt (Sean), and Tristen Anne Harris (Kurk), and his beloved grandson Kurk Phillip Harris Jr.; brothers Joseph Patrick Brennan (Judy), William Jeffrey Brennan (Barbara), sisters Jean Marie Taylor (Don), Lorraine Brennan O'Neil (Gordon); his Aunt Mildred Still (Art); also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and too many surrogate family and close friends to count. He leaves behind his faithful rescue pups, Sparky & Aspen. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Eugenie M. Brennan; his father, John L. Brennan; his stepmother, Margaret E. Brennan; his brother, John L. Brennan, Jr. (Barbara).
Mike was born and raised in Miami, FL where he attended Southwest HS and met his future wife Sissy. He then attended University of Florida where he earned a degree in Physics, and was a dual-sport athlete in Gymnastics and Golf. He continued to enjoy both those sports for the remainder of his life, along with waterskiing, snow skiing, skydiving, paragliding, and traveling extensively with his family.
He was a Master Electrician, who progressed from working at Elwood Electric with his father, to owning his own business, Saucer Eyes, Inc. Mike finished his career as an Electrical Superintendent within the nuclear power industry, providing oversight for safety inspections and electrical work on sites across the country. He was a proud union member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 349, out of Miami.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 6 in Melbourne, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mike Brennan's name to: Cheatham County Animal Awareness Foundation PO Box 361 Pegram, TN 37143-0361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019