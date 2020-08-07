MOBLEY, JR., JAMESMr. James Mobley, Jr., 82 of Gainesville, FL passed away August 1, 2020. James was a retired Vietnam Navy veteran serving three tours and 20 years. After his retirement James relocated to Clearwater, FL in the late 70's. He later migrated to Gainesville, Florida, where he was employed with the Alachua County school system as a transportation driver for over seven years. He was preceded in passing by his parents, James Mobley, Sr., & Maggie Brewton Pelham, sister Janet Pelham Dallas, brother, Wade Pelham. Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his wife of 37 years Gwendolyn Mobley, children, Alvin Mobley, James Mobley, Brenda Mobley, Reena Mobley, and Schenique Mobley, three sisters, Rosa Mae Pelham, Deloris Pelham Collins, and Truly Pelham Cordner, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of life for Mr. James Mobley, Jr., will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with viewing held one hour prior to the service at 10:00 A.M. All services will be held in the chapel of Knauff Funeral Home (512 E Noble Ave Williston, FL 32696). Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Williston, Florida with full Military Honors.Arrangements entrusted toTR Dallas Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC 1479 S. MLK Jr., Clearwater, FL 33756(727) 330-7661