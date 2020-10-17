James "Jim" Newman Entrekin

Gainesville - James "Jim" Newman Entrekin, 77, of Gainesville, FL, passed away on October 15, 2020, at NFRH, surrounded by his family. James was born on 12/12/42 in Purvis, MS. Jim was a graduate of PK Yonge High School, class of 1960. He worked as the Postal Administrator for UF for 35

years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and all UF sports. He also worked for the UF athletic ticket office for over 50 years. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Entrekin, and children Mark (Cherie) and Eric (MaryAnn); grandchildren include Macey, Emily, and Eric J.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10-11 am at The Chapel in the Meadows, 4100 NW 39th AVE, Gainesville, Fl with a service to follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Haven Hospice Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, Fl 32609. 352-378-2528



