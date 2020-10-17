1/1
James Newman "Jim" Entrekin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Newman Entrekin
Gainesville - James "Jim" Newman Entrekin, 77, of Gainesville, FL, passed away on October 15, 2020, at NFRH, surrounded by his family. James was born on 12/12/42 in Purvis, MS. Jim was a graduate of PK Yonge High School, class of 1960. He worked as the Postal Administrator for UF for 35
years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and all UF sports. He also worked for the UF athletic ticket office for over 50 years. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Entrekin, and children Mark (Cherie) and Eric (MaryAnn); grandchildren include Macey, Emily, and Eric J.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10-11 am at The Chapel in the Meadows, 4100 NW 39th AVE, Gainesville, Fl with a service to follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Haven Hospice Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, Fl 32609. 352-378-2528

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Chapel in the Meadows
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
The Chapel in the Meadows
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved