James Osteen
Gainesville - James R. Osteen, 73, died October 5, 2020, in Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Osteen was born January 13, 1947, in Henderson County, NC, to James and Eugenia (Stanton) Osteen. He grew up on a small family farm before his family relocated to Jackson, SC, where he graduated from Jackson High School. He continued his education at the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1965 with a degree in Political Science. He was then drafted into the army and served for three years as a codebreaker for the Army Security Agency, in Eritrea. Following his military service, he began a career in journalism at the Augusta Chronicle. He worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as state editor before joining the Gwinnett Daily News as managing editor and was later promoted to news editor. He was hired as the executive editor of the Gainesville Sun in 1992. He retired in 2012, following 42 years in the field of journalism.
He enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball and Gator football, which he would often watch with his Boykin Spaniel, Tug. He enjoyed cooking for his family and expanding his diverse musical tastes.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine, brothers Kevin (Sara) and Keith (Melissa), daughters Laura (Jeff) Boatright and Emily (Daniel) Johnston, and granddaughter Julia Johnston.
Services will be held in Hendersonville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Care.org
or Haven Hospice of Gainesville. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
