Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ELLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES PATRICK ELLARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES PATRICK ELLARD Obituary
ELLARD, JAMES PATRICK
James Patrick Ellard, age 86 of Gainesville, FL passed away at Haven Hospice on February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Ann M. Ellard and grandson James Ryan Ellard.
He is survived by four children, Katherine (Stuart) Draughon, Yvonne (Hugh) Feather, Connie (Dale) Patton, James Carl (Ana Alicia) Ellard, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and committed companion Priscilla Normandy-Greenwood.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St. Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -