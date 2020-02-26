|
|
ELLARD, JAMES PATRICK
James Patrick Ellard, age 86 of Gainesville, FL passed away at Haven Hospice on February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Ann M. Ellard and grandson James Ryan Ellard.
He is survived by four children, Katherine (Stuart) Draughon, Yvonne (Hugh) Feather, Connie (Dale) Patton, James Carl (Ana Alicia) Ellard, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and committed companion Priscilla Normandy-Greenwood.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St. Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020