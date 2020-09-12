WALDO JR.,

JAMES (JAY) PERRY

James (Jay) Perry Waldo Jr. 56, fell asleep in death on September 2nd 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital. James was a lifelong resident of Gainesville, Florida and was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was an avid horse enthusiast and also loved driving for Uber. Survivors include his parents James Sr. and Janice Waldo, two brothers Bill Waldo and Matthew Waldo. James had three children Ashley, Michael and Sara Waldo, also surviving James are three grandchildren Tiffanie, Andrea and Stephen Joseph and a host of cousins and friends.



