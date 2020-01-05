|
POWELL, JAMES
James Powell passed into his Father's arms on 1/2/2020. He was born in Mossy Head, Florida to Andrew Jackson Powell and Eula Mae Green. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Grace Powell, two daughters Carole Bonds (John) and Debbie Powell; two granddaughters, Kelley Kostomo (Dale) and Kim Bonds; three great grandchildren, Caroline Kostomo, Zak Kostomo and Riley Bonds, a sister Wilma Harris and numerous nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews. All of his immediate family were with him during his last days on earth in Gainesville, Florida.
James and Grace lived most of their married life in Pensacola, Florida where James was employed by the L&N Railroad. James loved railroading and enjoyed his many co-workers and friends he made during his 40+ years working on trains. He was nicknamed 'zip code' because he wanted to get the work done and get home. As a young man, he took up the challenge of building a house for his family and progressed to be a general contractor who built, remodeled, and sold many houses all over Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Some of his proudest works were for Baptist churches.
James loved music - gospel, country, big band, and ragtime. He and Grace hosted music gatherings at their home many times. James and Grace are members of East Brent Baptist Church. The family appreciates all the care, love, and prayer that the members of East Brent have shown to us.
Services will be at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel on Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1 pm and services at 2 pm.
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel 850-432-7805
