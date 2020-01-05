Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES POWELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES POWELL Obituary
POWELL, JAMES
James Powell passed into his Father's arms on 1/2/2020. He was born in Mossy Head, Florida to Andrew Jackson Powell and Eula Mae Green. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Grace Powell, two daughters Carole Bonds (John) and Debbie Powell; two granddaughters, Kelley Kostomo (Dale) and Kim Bonds; three great grandchildren, Caroline Kostomo, Zak Kostomo and Riley Bonds, a sister Wilma Harris and numerous nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews. All of his immediate family were with him during his last days on earth in Gainesville, Florida.
James and Grace lived most of their married life in Pensacola, Florida where James was employed by the L&N Railroad. James loved railroading and enjoyed his many co-workers and friends he made during his 40+ years working on trains. He was nicknamed 'zip code' because he wanted to get the work done and get home. As a young man, he took up the challenge of building a house for his family and progressed to be a general contractor who built, remodeled, and sold many houses all over Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Some of his proudest works were for Baptist churches.
James loved music - gospel, country, big band, and ragtime. He and Grace hosted music gatherings at their home many times. James and Grace are members of East Brent Baptist Church. The family appreciates all the care, love, and prayer that the members of East Brent have shown to us.
Services will be at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel on Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1 pm and services at 2 pm.
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel 850-432-7805
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -