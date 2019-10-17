|
HODGES, JAMES R.
James R. Hodges, professor emeritus of English at the University of Florida, passed away at home in Jacksonville on October 10, 2019 at the age of 99. Born in Glennville, Georgia.
Hodges received his doc-torate from the University of North Carolina in 1950, taught at the University of Florida from 1950 to 1957, served as a dean at East Tennessee State College until 1963, and then returned to the University of Florida, where he served as administrator and taught more than 50,000 students, both in the Department of English and the Honors Program, from which he retired in 2010. He received the Honors Professor of the Year Award from UF honors students.
Hodges was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine and his son, Gerald.
He is survived by his daughter Laura Hodges (Michael Rouse); his daughter Katherine Adams (Willie Wax); his granddaughter Jessica Withers (Sean); his grandsons Benjamin Palazesi (Kate Goff) and Cole Adams (Mandy); and his great-grandchildren Trenton Withers, Lillian Withers and Chapel Adams.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Please visit his memorial page at
