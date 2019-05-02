|
|
DESJARDIN,
JAMES RAYMOND
James Raymond Desjardin died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. Jim was born on May 16, 1925 in Calumet, Minnesota, to Henry Desjardin and Josephine Noldin.
Jim's family always called him 'Pep' after his favorite cereal, but the nickname suited him. Jim was indeed 'Peppy' throughout his life, often bursting into song. He helped care for his mother's family since age 15, eventually holding a full-time job during high school as a projectionist in the Calumet movie theater. After graduation he served in the Navy Seabees as an electrician on Palmyra Island in the South Pacific. Immediately upon landing, he was called before the entire 300-company of new arrivals-to serve as the unit's much-needed projectionist.
As an Engineering student at the University of Minnesota, Jim met Gertrude at the Newman Club. They soon decided to marry. Father Garrelts lent him money to buy a ring, and Gert lent him her credit card to buy a suit to interview in. He joined Honeywell, where he had a successful career as an engineer and manager for more than 30 years, working in Minneapolis and later in St. Petersburg, Florida. His travels with the company took him to Norway, Denmark, and Egypt.
Jim and Gert had six daughters together. The girls were dressed in lookalike dresses to help keep track of them during their outings to Como Park in St Paul, MN. The family often visited their cousins at the Majeski farm in Wells, as well as Grandma Gertie and Uncle Maynard and his girls. In later years, the family enjoyed camping trips around Florida, especially at Ft. De Soto park. All the girls continue to enjoy nature to this day.
Jim was the first manager at Honeywell to have a desktop computer. More than once, when the Honeywell mainframe went down, he computed the company payroll in a couple of hours, instead of the two days that the mainframe took. Due to Jim's pioneering example, personal computers began springing up around Honeywell. Jim continued to use his computer expertise after retirement, volunteering to produce professional newsletters for many organizations including Friends of the Library and the Citrus County Historical Society. He was the total handyman. Before and after retirement, he did repairs and computer work for the entire neighborhood, once earning a Neighbor of the Year award.
Jim is survived by his brother Eugene, his wife of 63 years, Gertrude Desjardin, and 6 daughters: Therese, Marie, Lucy (Gery), Julie (Tom), Karen and Laurie; 3 grand-daughters: Heather, Michelle and Allison and 2 great-grand daughters: Sadie and Emma.
In honor of Jim's life, his family requests that donations be made to Haven Hospice Gainesville, the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA), the League of Women Voters, or Alachua County Friends of the Library.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019