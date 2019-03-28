|
|
YOUNG, SR.,
JAMES REGINALD
James Reginald Young, Sr., age 67, Son of the late George Franklin Jr. & Lula Mae Duncan-Young, Prophet, Retired Die Cutter with Double Envelope & 1970 Graduate of Gainesville High School, left the cares of this world behind and entered into everlasting peace on March 15, 2019.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Upper Room Church of God in Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Pearlie L. Shelton & Supt Karl D. Anderson are Senior Pastors, with his brother, Elder Edward Earl Young Sr., delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Prophet Young will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-4:30PM - And later (on Friday) at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where the Family will receive Friends 6:00-8:00PM (All 2-Minute Reflections Can Be Rendered At That Time). On Saturday, Prophet Young will be viewed at the Church 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the Church at 10:45AM.
Endearing Memories will remain with his sons - James Reginald Young Jr. of Coleman, FL, John Young, Isaiah J. Young, Josiah James Young, Thomas Timothy James Young, Jonah Nehemiah James Young and Nebuchadnezzar James Young all of Gainesville, FL (sons - Isaac J. Young and Cornelius J. Young and daughter - Tabitha 'Tammy' Young preceded him in death); 3 grandchildren - Cierra Estevez of Knoxville, TN, Tony Young of Jacksonville, FL and Cindy Young of Gainesville, FL; 5 great grands; sisters - Lillie Gardner of Tallahassee, FL and Frankie Y. Scott, Azie Lee Young and Nancy D. Young of Gainesville, FL (Anna Bell Jordan, Mattie E. Mosley, Dorothy Bailey and Ethel Lee Cook preceded him in death); brothers - Willie Lee Young of Pompano, FL and Prophet George Young III (& Evangelist Tracey) and Elder Edward Earl Young Sr. of Gainesville, FL (Supt Aaron S. Young Sr. preceded him in death); in-laws - Ernest Cook and Pastor LaShon Young of Gainesville, FL; Aunts - Ora Bell Lawson and Rosa Young of Gainesville, FL and Della Mae Duncan of Seaford, DE; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019