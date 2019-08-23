|
|
EVANS, JAMES ROBERT
James Robert Evans (Jimmy) passed away on July 28, 2019, in Gainesville, FL at the age of 72. He was surrounded by his wife, family and friends. He was born in Chattanooga, TN to Lenley C. Evans and Marguerite E. Berger on November 3, 1946. He spent his childhood in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Dupont High School in 1964.
He joined the Army on his 19th birthday where he served one year in Vietnam and the remainder of his service in the New York/ Washington D.C. area. In the early 70s, he moved to High Springs, FL, where he worked for Hunter Marine for several years. He was the co-owner of the Columbia Springs Tavern, as well as the manager of the Alabama and Renfroe Hotels. His last employment was in building operations at UF Health Shands Hospital and he retired from there after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenley C. and Marguerite E. Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kay (Katy) Evans of High Springs FL and brother, Lenley C. Evans, Jr. (Lee) of St. Augustine, FL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Elder Options, 100 SW 75th St, Ste 301, Gainesville, FL 32607.
His Celebration of Life will be held at Evans Carter Funeral Home on August 24th with visitation at 1:00PM and service at 2:00PM with the Rev. Margie Schneider officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Evans-Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019