WALKUP,
JAMES 'JIM' ROBERT
James 'Jim' Robert Walkup, age 94, of McIntosh, FL formerly of Live Oak, FL passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Mr. Walkup was born February 8, 1925 and grew up in McIntosh.
In 1943, upon turning 18 years of age, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was assigned to the U.S.S. Bisbee. His ship toured the Pacific and participated in many of the major sea battles of the Second World War. After the war, he returned to McIntosh and enrolled at the University of Florida. Upon graduation from U.F., he re-enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served another 18 months.
In 1954, he met and married Martha Elizabeth McKemie, and they moved to Atlanta, GA where he attended the Columbia Theological Seminary. Upon graduation in 1957, he took a job pastoring at the First Presbyterian Church in Live Oak. He served there for 25 years. In 1982, he left the Presbyterian Church (PCUS) and along with most of his former congregation founded the Community Presbyterian Church in Live Oak (PCA). He served there another 14 years. Following that service, he moved back to McIntosh where he served the Community Presbyterian Church (PCA) there for another 11 years for a total of almost 50 years of ministry.
Mr. Walkup was active in the Live Oak community and served on many boards and committees. He loved his country, his family and his community and above all was dedicated to serving the lord through serving his fellow man.
Mr. Walkup is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha M. Walkup; son, John (Donna) Walkup of Tallahassee; son, David (Teri) Walkup of Melbourne Beach; and daughter, Mary (Mike) Olive of Charlotte N.C.; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11am at the Community Presbyterian Church in McIntosh, FL. Memorial gifts may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church of McIntosh or the Community Presbyterian Church of Live Oak or to the charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019