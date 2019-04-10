|
|
RYAN, JAMES
'SEAMUS' PAUL
Gainesville, Florida - Seamus was born in Dublin, Ireland on March 2, 1928. He past away April 6, 2019. He was the son of Michael and Julia Ryan. Seamus is survived by his sons Sean (Christine), Barry (Tammy), and Donald (Geralyn), seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Seamus was predeceased by his wife Mary and son Michael (Lindsay). Seamus immigrated to America in 1955, and was married to Mary in 1956. Together, they raised their sons in South Florida before retiring and moving to Gainesville in 1999. Seamus was an executive chef and worked in a number of restaurants throughout his career, most notably as the chef/ owner of the Ship's Galley in Ft. Lauderdale. After retiring, Seamus and Mary enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, traveling, and attending Mass at Holy Faith Catholic Church. After Mary passed away in 2011, Seamus became involved with Catholic Charities and volunteered at their food pantry each week. Seamus had many favorite quotes that he shared with his family throughout the years, and his life mantra was 'Live simply so that others can simply live'. In that spirit, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Seamus's name to Food for the Poor at
www.foodforthepoor.org. Details for funeral arrangements: Friday 4/12 5-630pm Viewing Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave Gainesville, FL 32609 Saturday 4/13 9am Funeral Mass Holy Faith Catholic Church 747 NW 43rd Street Gainesville, FL 32607.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019