SMITH, JAMES
Mr. James Smith age 60, passed away January 21, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Smith was employed with North Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center as a Security Guard.
He is survived by his siblings; Calvin Coney, Robert Coney, Herman Ross, Bobby Ross, Dwight Terry, Gladys Wallace, Marion Watson (Bobby), all of Gainesville, FL, Sam Coney, Reddick, FL, Fredrick Terry, Alachua, Deborah Blount (Patrick), Flemington, FL, James Coney, Melrose, Dwayne Terry, Clearwater, FL, Wesley Terry, Ft. White, FL, and Ida Coney, Jacksonville, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Smith will be held 11:00am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, Minister Cawan Bryant, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Smith will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Smith, 3427 S.E. 16th Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020