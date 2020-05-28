JAMES STEVE KEEN
KEEN, JAMES STEVE
Mr. James Steve Keen, 64, of Old Town, Florida passed away on May 12, 2020. Mr. Keen was affectionately known as 'Groovy' to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheri Keen; sons, Chad Thomas and Craig Thomas (Gail) all of Old Town, Fl. and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10am at Lee & Cooper Cemetery, 1052 Southeast 557th St. Old Town, Fl. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. Please have all flowers and cards of sympathy delivered to the Funeral Home on Friday.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carnegie Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lee & Cooper Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
