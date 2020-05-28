KEEN, JAMES STEVE

Mr. James Steve Keen, 64, of Old Town, Florida passed away on May 12, 2020. Mr. Keen was affectionately known as 'Groovy' to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheri Keen; sons, Chad Thomas and Craig Thomas (Gail) all of Old Town, Fl. and five grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10am at Lee & Cooper Cemetery, 1052 Southeast 557th St. Old Town, Fl. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. Please have all flowers and cards of sympathy delivered to the Funeral Home on Friday.

Services are under the

Professional Care of Carnegie

Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.

(352) 493-1857

'Providing Everlasting

Memories and Love'



