|
|
GLISSON, JR., JAMES T.
James T. Glisson, Jr., died Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a long decline. He was 92. JT (or Jake as his friends called him) was born near Cross Creek, Florida, March 15, 1927. Although a world traveler he lived in the area all his life. As a child JT's club feet were corrected at the in Greenville, South Carolina over a period of nine years. Later, he was agile enough to enter the United States Army Air Corps where he served in Japan during WWII. He was an avid pilot and sailor all his life.
Following service and prompted by his neighbor, friend and author, Marjorie Kennan Rawlings, JT pursued a career as an artist. He branched out many times from this profession but art was always at the center of what he did: manufactured houses, banking, advertising, consulting in Mexico, Argentina and Germany. He authored two books and a play.
Although JT later adopted the Catholic faith of his family, he remained a life-long member of the Masonic Lodge in gratitude for their enabling him to walk. He worked with local lodges and was a benefactor to their hospital in Greenville.
James T. Glisson and Patricia Apone married September 20, 1950 and had five children. He is survived by his wife of 68 years; sons, Nicholas; J. Thomas, III, Steven; and daughter, Jeannie Glisson-Cruthers; son, Will Glisson, died three years ago. There are three grandchildren, James Thomas IV, Nathaniel, and Fiona.
Jake's funeral liturgy will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32607. After cremains are received, he will be buried in the family gravesite in Citra, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019