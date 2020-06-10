JESSUP, JR., JAMES VERNON Ph.D, RNJames Vernon Jessup, Jr., Ph.D, RN, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Gainesville, FL, after a long illness.'Jim' was born in Fayetteville, NC on December 20, 1938 to James Vernon Jessup, Sr. and Donnie Blackwell Jessup. He grew up in Fayetteville, NC and graduated from Fayetteville Senior High in 1956. In his junior year of high school, he attended Fork Union Military Academy, which sparked a lifelong love for the military and he would go on to serve as a proud member of the Special Forces Reserved Unit in Ft Bragg, NC. Although his career was cut short by a parachute accident, Jim lived the rest of his life in service and was fiercely proud of his time served in the Special Forces.In the late 1960's, Jim found a love for scuba diving, earned his NAUI certifications, began teaching, and became a pioneer in the field of scuba diving and instruction. Together with his good friend, Dr. Jerry Hughes of Long Beach, CA., he formed Underwater World where his students included the famous Green Berets of Ft Bragg, NC. By the early 1970's, he relocated Underwater World to Wrightsville Beach, NC and was well known up and down the east coast for his innovative diving equipment, training methods, and the discovery of old wrecks off the coast of the Carolinas.Over the years, the heavy physical toll of scuba diving became too much and with two blown ear drums, he was forced to new pursuits. Jim had found his calling as an instructor and had always been interested in emergency medicine and nursing so off he went to California. He graduated with a BSN from California State University at Long Beach and went on to earn a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1994, he earned his Doctorate from the University of Florida at Gainesville where he became an Associate Professor of Adult and Elderly Nursing and a member of the UF Research Foundation Professors. In 2002, he was awarded a coveted grant from the National Institute of Nursing Research to study the effects of exercise and nutrition on biological declines associated with aging. He would continue his research until his retirement in 2011.Jim was well loved by his students at UF. His passion for nursing, clever wit, and unique ability to instruct the most complex subjects made him a popular Professor on campus. He regularly received cards and thank you notes always with the similar sentiment: 'I will be a better nurse for having taken your classes.'But retirement wasn't really his style. A little thing like age never held Jim back. Working with people, nursing, and his love for veterans drove him on and he would accept a position at the VA Medical Center of Lake City, FL. and continue working in the community until failing health forced him to take life a bit easier.He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, students, and his 'posse' at The Bagel Bakery.He is survived by his wife, Pauline Jessup of Gainesville, FL, brother Don B. Jessup and wife Paula of New Bern, NC, stepmother, Bea Jessup of Fayetteville, NC, daughter, Jan Jessup of Harrisonburg, VA., daughter Jennifer Jessup of New York, NY, son, Jim Jessup of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, son, Jon Jessup of Jacksonville, FL, daughter, Hilary Winfield and husband Erik Olsen of Asheville, NC, grandson, Alex Jessup of Harrisonburg, VA, nephew, Dr. David Jessup of New Bern, NC, and two nieces, Dr. Ryan O'Leary of Charlotte, NC, and Courtney Nichols of Ft Worth, TX.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of VITAS Hospice of Gainesville, FL for their loving care and support during his final days.A private graveside memorial service will be held in Fayetteville, NC.