Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
JAMES VICTOR ARNETTE Jr.


1931 - 2020
JAMES VICTOR ARNETTE Jr. Obituary
ARNETTE JR.,
JAMES VICTOR
James Victor (Vic) Arnette Jr., 88, lifelong resident of the Gainesville area, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home, following a long illness.
Vic was born in Gainesville, FL on July 10, 1931 to the late James (Jim) Victor Arnette Sr. and Ethel (Granny) Arnette. Vic attended PK Young and Gainesville High School. He played for various Semi-pro baseball teams in the area. He was an avid Gator fan and loved sports, especially Golf. He worked as a carpenter/ superintendent for Tassanari Construction, Arnold and Wright Construction and Charles Perry Construction (CPPI). Many buildings in the area bear his mark. He was also a Mess Sargent for Florida National Guard and The Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Betty Jo Arnette; one son, James Victor Arnette III (Betty) of Windsor; four daughters, Penny Pritchett (Darrell), of Keystone Heights, Molly DeThomasis (Craig), of Gainesville, FL, Merrie Fox of Cantonment, FL, Sallie Arnette of Newberry, FL ; one brother, Dr. Johnny Arnette (Betty), Gainesville, FL; 10 grandchildren; 13 (4+2+1+6) great grandchildren; an aunt, Dorothy Gocek; and his beloved companion dog, Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at later date in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown 404 N. Main St. Gainesville, FL 32601.
Instead of flowers, the family has requested contributions in his name to the Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
