PERKINS, JR.,
JAMES 'PERK' W.
Mr. James 'Perk' W. Perkins, Jr., age 67, passed away September 14th, 2019, at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. James grew up in the Porters Community and was baptized at Little Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. H.K. Kinsey. James enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1974 until 1977. After his separation from the Military, James became employed with the Florida Division of Forestry, and later the Alachua County School Board where he retired from in 2017.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife; Stephanie Perkins, Gainesville, FL, children; Tara William-Perkins, West Palm Beach, FL Shakeisha Lesesne, High Springs, FL, siblings; Florrie M. Gould, Apostle Dollie R. King, Gladys O. Perkins, both of Gainesville, FL, Alonzo Victor Perkins, (Lavurnia). Alachua, FL, extended family, Rev. Willie G. Mayberry, Charlie F. Leath, Jr. (Joann), High Springs, FL, Rebecca E. Leath, Carlton F. Leath, Aelisha Y. Gould, Harold Bernard Batie, all of Gainesville, FL, Joann Leath-Jackson, Silver Springs, MD, Randall F. Leath (Susan), Cary, North Carolina, John F. Leath, Rodney I. Leath (Sylvia), both of Orlando, FL, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mr. Perkins will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at The Upper Room, Superintendent Karl Anderson Pastor, Pastor Darryl King, Sr., Eulogist; burial will follow in Ft. Clark Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL,
Mr. Perkins will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 5:15pm, at Shady Grove from 6:00pm until 7:30pm; on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at his home, 224 S.W. 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019