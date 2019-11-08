Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Warner Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Warner Harrison Obituary
HARRISON,
JAMES WARNER
James Warner Harrison, 73, lifetime resident of Alachua area, passed away Tuesday, November 5th at Terrace Health & Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.
He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1963. Retired from IFAS, University of Florida. He was a member of the Alachua Church of Christ.
Survivors include: wife, Sherry Harrison, Fort White; sister, Patricia H. Redd, Gainesville; brother D. Ray Harrison, Jr. (Dinna), Bell, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8th at the Alachua Church of Christ with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service. Burial at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans -Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -