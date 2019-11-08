|
|
HARRISON,
JAMES WARNER
James Warner Harrison, 73, lifetime resident of Alachua area, passed away Tuesday, November 5th at Terrace Health & Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.
He was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1963. Retired from IFAS, University of Florida. He was a member of the Alachua Church of Christ.
Survivors include: wife, Sherry Harrison, Fort White; sister, Patricia H. Redd, Gainesville; brother D. Ray Harrison, Jr. (Dinna), Bell, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8th at the Alachua Church of Christ with Pastor Doug Frazier officiating. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service. Burial at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans -Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019