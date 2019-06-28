|
WIGGINS, JAMES
'JIM' PHELPS
James 'Jim' Phelps Wiggins, 62 of Gainesville, FL passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Jim was born October 23, 1956 in Miami, FL to Bill and Dorothy Wiggins. He served in the US Army for 12 years. Mr. Wiggins spent the majority of his life working and supporting the police labor movement until his passing. He was extremely passionate about sports and fishing, and an avid Gators fan.
He was preceded in death by his father Bill and sister Jeanne Wiggins. Survivors include his mother Dorothy, sister Cheri Wiggins, five children Amber (Joe) Feldpausch, John (Stacy) Wiggins, Angie (Tommy) Sapp, Jennifer Wiggins, Erica Wiggins, and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sorrento Community Clubhouse, 5045 NW 21st Drive Gainesville, FL 32605. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association 8342 NW 54th Street Gainesville, FL 32653. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601,
(352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 28 to June 29, 2019