BAXTER, JAMIE
Mr. Jamie Baxter of Gainesville, Florida passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Baxter will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00PM from Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church, 1945 NE 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL. Dr. Marie Herring Pastor; Dr. D.E. Richardson II D.D. Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in God's Garden. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the Mortuary from 10:00AM-3:00PM and at the DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. from 5:00-8:00PM, and Saturday from 12:00PM-1:00PM at the church. Mr. Baxter leaves to cherish his precious memories seven children, Parents, three brothers, three sisters and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 6815 West University Ave. Gainesville, FL at 11:45AM to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019