Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMIE ESTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMIE LYNN ESTES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMIE LYNN ESTES Obituary
ESTES, JAMIE LYNN
Dec. 7, 1982 -
Oct. 11, 2019
A beloved daughter of Tina Estes, sister to Joel and Brandie Estes, mother of Rylan Howard whose father is Steven Howard. She is survived by two grandmother's, one grandfather, aunt's, uncle's, nieces, cousins, and other family and friends.
She is predeceased by her father James Estes and her son Dylan Howard.
Our precious angel will be laid to rest at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery on Saturday, October 26th at 1pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.