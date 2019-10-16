|
ESTES, JAMIE LYNN
Dec. 7, 1982 -
Oct. 11, 2019
A beloved daughter of Tina Estes, sister to Joel and Brandie Estes, mother of Rylan Howard whose father is Steven Howard. She is survived by two grandmother's, one grandfather, aunt's, uncle's, nieces, cousins, and other family and friends.
She is predeceased by her father James Estes and her son Dylan Howard.
Our precious angel will be laid to rest at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery on Saturday, October 26th at 1pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019