REICHENBACH, JAN
A much-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Jan Reichenbach, 59, died July 9, 2019 after a long illness. Jan was born on March 16, 1960 in Freeport, New York to the late Charles and Esther Jaisle Nelson. She graduated Co-Valedictorian from Fort Pierce Central High School in 1978 and Stetson University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education, Magna Cum Laude. Upon receiving her degree, she taught Specific Learning Disabilities and Kindergarten at Port St. Lucie Elementary and Windmill Point Elementary in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was awarded Teacher of the Year at both schools. In 1992, she married Tim Reichenbach and moved to Gainesville, Florida where she taught Kindergarten at P.K. Yonge.
Jan was known for her kind spirit, strong faith, generous giving heart, strong work ethic, and her love and devotion to family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at local elementary schools, Trinity United Methodist Church, and was an avid supporter of the Memory Walks. Her love for family, friends, fitness, scrapbooking, walks on the beach, chocolate, and her dogs brought much joy to her life. She will always be remembered for her beaming smile and cheerfulness.
Jan is survived by her husband, Tim, of 27 years, daughters, Ashley and Julianna Reichenbach of Gainesville; sister, Kim Nelson of Port St. Lucie, Florida; brother, Howard (Michelle) Nelson of Keller, Texas; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law, and cousins.
All those whose lives Jan touched are invited to a Visitation held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL 32669 and a Celebration of Life Service held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653. In celebration of Jan's joyful life, wearing bright colors is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the , Haven Hospice of Gainesville, or Trinity United Methodist Church, Gainesville.
Jan will be dearly missed but will live in our hearts forever. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 13 to July 14, 2019