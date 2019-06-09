|
|
YII, JANE CAROLYN
Beloved Gainesville musician Jane Carolyn Yii died on Sunday, May 26th in Vancouver, WA, where she had lived for the past 12 years. The cause was a recurrence of leukemia. Jane had received treatments for leukemia as a teenager which thankfully had extended her life for another half-century.
Jane was the eldest of two children, born to Roland and Myrtle Yii and on May 21st, 1956 in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The Yii family relocated to Florida when Jane was a young child, where she grew up and attended public school and college.
Jane began performing publicly in 1977 when she was 21 years old. From the beginning her skills, songwriting and artistry were evident. She was a dynamic solo performer and generous with her time in performing benefit shows. In her collaborations with other musicians, they always produced great music, such was the power of her personality. Among her more lasting bands were her duo, Cecily Jane, and the successful reggae-ska band, Skatterbrainz. Milestones in her musical career included a proclamation by Gainesville mayor Beverly Hill in 1986, designating July 7th as 'Jane Yii Day,' winning the 'Best Overall Songwriting Award' at the 1994 South Florida Folk Festival, and an Emmy Award for her score to the 2002 nature documentary film Wild Florida.
When news of her death hit social media, messages from devoted listeners and fellow musicians of both sadness and appreciation poured in, showing the loving impact her music and presence had. She was a 'bright star', a 'unique force', 'a little bad ass' and one who 'had mastered sarcasm and wit'. She was all that and more.
As with many artists, she did not have an easy life. While optimism and love were reflected in her art, she had her struggles and dark periods as well. Her various jobs were means to support her music. At the time Ellen Degeneres came out on her TV show in 1997, Jane believed she should come out at the office where she worked. That did not go well, and in the absence of legal protections for LGBT persons, she was promptly fired. There were some other bumps in the road as well, and for a while she stopped performing.
After moving to Vancouver in 2007 she started a new career as a music educator to children. More than that however, she was devoted and fiercely loyal to 'her kids,' particularly those who were in trouble or were trapped in abusive situations. She never stopped trying to help these young people, even in the face of insurmountable odds. Always frugal, Jane also continued to hold 'day jobs' on the side (much as she had in Gainesville), working as a florist, massage therapist and at one point, a 'service engine optimization writer' for an online auto parts company.
She eventually started performing again, learning to play bass and appearing with jazz and blues bands in the Portland and Vancouver area. In recent years she was also performing in hospitals and nursing homes. During the last few years of her life, her close friendship with a local pianist, composer and author led her to start expanding her artistic horizons into classic Broadway, Hollywood and Big Band music of the 1920s, 30s and 40s. As a result of her friend's writings, Jane also began taking a keen interest in the history and struggles of LGBT persons during the early-to-mid 20th Century, when homosexuality was considered criminal behavior and a form of mental illness.
There will be a celebration of her life Sunday June 16th from 3-8pm at the Civic Media Center 433 S. Main St. She requested the event to be there, and any donations in her honor made to the Gainesville Iguana or the Civic Media Center. She will be cremated, and then become one with the Pacific Ocean. She will live on in her music and in the hearts of all she touched.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 9 to June 10, 2019