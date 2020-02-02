|
DRISKELL, JANE ELLEN
Mrs. Jane Ellen Driskell of Melrose, Florida peacefully passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Driskell will take place Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30AM from Melrose United Methodist Church, 5807 Hampton Street Melrose, FL. Pastor Myra Carr. officiating; Place of eternal rest will follow in God's Garden. The world is a better place from her contributions to Christianity and the joy she shared with others.
Jane was born January 10, 1955, in Hilliard, Ohio, to James Wayne Miller and Helen Jean Denius Miller. As a child, Jane and her sisters spent time on their grandparents farm. As a result they all became very practical, efficient, and competent in all they set out to do.
In 1983 Jane married Stephen Driskell. They were married for 37 years. They shared many life, camping and travel adventures. Jane trained working dogs. Jane was a member of the United Methodist Church, Audubon Society and the Hillsdale College Presidents' Club.
Jane attended the University of Maryland Nursing school. At Jane's graduation the faculty awarded her the Registered Nurse professionalism, excellence and compassion award. Janes award was presented by Elizabeth Kubler-Ross. Jane initially worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland.
After working at Johns Hopkins, she went on to work at Craig Hospital, in Englewood, Colorado. Craig Hospital specializes in neuro-rehabilitation and research for patients with spinal cord injury (SCI) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Jane had a gift for nursing. She educated patients, and their families in rehabilitation care. She became one of the first Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurses at Craig Hospital. Later, she became a nurse manager and the hospital nurse educator.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Driskell, her sisters Deborah Knotts and Elizabeth Snyder, and her mother-in-law Nancy P. Driskell.
Jane is loved by many of family and friends. She truly valued the many friends and family in her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lake Area Ministries (food bank) C/O the Melrose United Methodist Church. Please mark contributions for food bank, In memory of Jane Driskell. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 10:00AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020