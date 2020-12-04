1/1
Janet Arlene Metz
Ocala - Janet Arlene Metz, a life-long advocate of animals, unexpectedly passed away on October 18, 2020, in Ocala, FL, at 48.
Janet is survived by her parents, Susan of Ocala, FL and Thomas of Palm Coast, FL, and her sister Monica of Gainesville, FL.
On February 4, 1972, Janet was born in Hollywood, FL, to Susan J. Metz and Thomas E. Metz. Janet graduated from Gainesville High School in 1991.
Her family remembers her as a kind, talented musician who played many instruments. She was also family-oriented, living with her mother and best friend Susan for the past 5 years.
Janet's immediate family held a service for her in her favorite forest. The family asks that donations be sent to the Humane Society of Marion County in lieu of flowers.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
