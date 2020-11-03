Janet Dorothy Rodel

Janet Dorothy Rodel passed away on October 29th from Alzheimer's, she was 78 years old. Janet was born on Long Island, NY but after traveling for 40 years with her father and husband, who each served in the Army for 20 years, she called Gainesville her home. Janet worked in accounting for different companies and organizations, eventually starting her own bookkeeping company, but most remember her for her altruism. Janet served as the Treasurer for Altrusa International of Gainesville and was instrumental in raising funds to build the Altrusa House of Gainesville. Building the Altrusa House was a passion after seeing her own mother suffer the effects of Alzheimer's. Janet belonged to the Sunshine Clown Association of Gainesville, volunteering & entertaining at many local community events and at the hospital's pediatric unit. Over the years, Janet has helped many families in need. She loved gardening, baking, crafting, traveling, dogs, and her compassionate WOW sisters. She was known for her hospitality and threw wonderful holiday parties, cooking for weeks. The Rodel home was where the large extended family & many friends could be found on all holidays. Janet is survived by her husband, Vince to whom she was married for 57 years, her son, Shawn, daughter and son-in-law, Colette and John, granddaughter, Kara and sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Elliot. She was predeceased by her son, Scout. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Altrusa House of Gainesville.



