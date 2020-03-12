Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bronson Church of God by Faith
260 Glover Street
Bronson, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bronson Church of God by Faith
260 Glover Street
Bronson, FL
View Map
JANET GLOVER Obituary
GLOVER, JANET
Assistant Pastor of New Sepulcher Church of God (431 N Pine St Bronson, FL); Elder Janet Glover,79, of Bronson, FL was called home to glory on March 6,2020.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two beautiful daughters; Leisa Watson and Sharon Mayes (Eddie). One son; Brandon Glover. Eight grandchildren; Thirteen great grandchildren;1 Sister, Juanita Hunter; 2 Brother, Wesley Williams and Joey Carter.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14,2020 at 11am at Bronson Church of God by Faith (260 Glover Street Bronson, FL). Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Services are under the
Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
