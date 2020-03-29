Home

JANET L. DOWLING


1941 - 2020
JANET L. DOWLING Obituary
DOWLING, JANET L.
Janet L. Dowling, 79, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home, following a long illness.
Mrs. Dowling was a native of Carrell, Iowa, born on August 21, 1941 to the late Kenneth and Beryl Long, and had resided in Gainesville for most of her life. She spent her career working as a registered nurse at Alachua General Hospital for many years before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Dozier Dowling Jr., and by one son, Brian Dowling.
She is survived by one Son, Scott Dowling of Gainesville, and by one grandson, Stephen Dowling.
Graveside services will be held privately in Evergreen Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
