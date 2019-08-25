|
|
ZEIGLER,
JANET WATSON
Janet Watson Zeigler
1934 - 2019
Janet Watson Zeigler, 85, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 after a brief illness in Gainesville, Florida.
She was born and raised in Greenville, North Carolina where she lived until graduating from her hometown's East Carolina University with a Bachelor's Degree in Music ducation. After her marriage, she lived in Jacksonville, Florida and later moved to Gainesville, Florida in 1960 where she lived the rest of her life.
After graduating from East Carolina University, she received her Master's Degree in Music Education from Florida State University and her Certification in Elementary Education from the University of Florida. Her 45-year career included being a choir director, organist, accompanist, piano teacher and public school music teacher and participant in numerous music organizations. Fondly known as 'Miss Janet' by many of her piano students, she adored teaching piano to children. Her gentle teaching and guidance encouraged children to find joy in music which was her primary goal for them.
When not at the piano teaching, rehearsing and raising her family, she visited and traveled with her treasured friends, sang in the choir, attended concerts, helped in the UF Zoology office for 20 years, swam, walked with her beloved dog Nugget and grand dogs and fed her imagination for storytelling with her family in North Carolina at the Riverton summer gatherings. She was an avid reader and a member of book clubs and took time each day to write in her journal. Janet's friends, colleagues and family were fortunate beneficiaries of her endearing quick wit, her funny stories, her twinkling eyes, her ready smile, her deep, enduring spirituality, her generosity and her courage.
She is survived by her three devoted children: Mary Mac Zeigler, John Zeigler (granddaughter Kelli and great-
granddaughter Kaylee) and Charlie Zeigler.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Watson, 80, of Wagram, North Carolina and Tommy Watson, aged 1, of Greenville, North Carolina.
Her interment will be in the Springhill Cemetery in
Wagram, NC next to her parents.
The Memorial Service for Janet will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 106 SW Third Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 at 11:00 A.M. with a reception to follow in Gordon Hall of the Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following funds that were a few of Janet's favorites or to a :
-- First Presbyterian Church. Please write 'Music Fund' in the memo section.
-- Special Olympics Florida, P.O. Box 120128, Clermont, FL 34712-0128
-- Haven Hospice, Haven Development, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019