JANICE "JAN" HARVEY Obituary
HARVEY, JANICE 'JAN'
Janice 'Jan' Harvey, age 64 of Newberry Florida went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Jan was born on November 13, 1955 in Gainesville Florida to Buck and Eloise Lewis. She graduated from Newberry High School and loved her family and friends fiercely. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her father Buck Lewis. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Skip Harvey, son Rodney (Danay) Harvey, daughter Summer (Eric) Hester, mother Eloise Lewis, sisters Debbie (Jessie) Jones, Janie (Randy) McElroy, brothers Mike Lewis, Randy (Arlita) Lewis, grandchildren Bubba Hester, Riley Hester, Wyatt Hester, Colton Harvey, Kinsley Harvey, many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Jonesville Baptist Church, 17722 SW 15th Avenue, Newberry, FL. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon between 2-4 p.m. at the Milam Funeral Home in Newberry. Interment will be at Jonesville Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669.
(352) 472-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
