LEWIS, JANICE J.
Mrs. Janice J. Lewis, 58 of Williston, Florida passed away on February 29, 2020. She was known to all who knew her as 'Sugarboo'.
She will be missed by her, 3 Children, Marquita Gates, Lee Lewis Jr., Tori Lewis; 1 step daughter Danielle Lewis; 9 grandchildren and other loving family members.
The services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11am at Mt. Olive AME Church, 5250 NE 155th Ave, Williston, Fl. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday at Destiny CFGBF, 170 NE 9th Street Williston from 5-7pm and one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020