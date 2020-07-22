McGRAW,JANICE MAE MIXSONJanice Mae Mixson McGraw, 75, passed away on July 17th at her home in Gainesville, FL with her husband of 56 years Larry Allen McGraw by her side. Janice was a wife, mother and grandmother and friend to all. She was born in Ocala, FL on November 17th 1944 to her late parents Aurice L. Mixson Sr. and Jewel Bronson Mixson. She was the second of their three children. Janice is survived by her two sons Larry Lynn (Angela) McGraw, Scott Allen (Angela) McGraw and preceded in death by her daughter Sherrie Leah McGraw. Janice is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Savannah McGraw, Colton McGraw and Richard Skylar Stokes of Gainesville, FL. Courtney Cathleen McGraw, Tyler Lynn McGraw of San Diego, CA, and Joshua Gagne, Zachary Gagne of Jacksonville, FL. Janice is also survived by one sister Maureen Richardson of Creola, AL and one brother Aurice L. Mixson Jr. (Lanette) of Ocala, FL. Janice had an unwavering faith in God, she loved cooking, vacations, fishing, swimming, sports, watching scary movies, and or just hanging out with her family. Janice had numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, and she will be sorely missed by all.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel, with a viewing for one hour prior. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.