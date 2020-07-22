1/1
Janice Mae Mixson McGraw
1944 - 2020
McGRAW,
JANICE MAE MIXSON
Janice Mae Mixson McGraw, 75, passed away on July 17th at her home in Gainesville, FL with her husband of 56 years Larry Allen McGraw by her side. Janice was a wife, mother and grandmother and friend to all. She was born in Ocala, FL on November 17th 1944 to her late parents Aurice L. Mixson Sr. and Jewel Bronson Mixson. She was the second of their three children. Janice is survived by her two sons Larry Lynn (Angela) McGraw, Scott Allen (Angela) McGraw and preceded in death by her daughter Sherrie Leah McGraw. Janice is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Savannah McGraw, Colton McGraw and Richard Skylar Stokes of Gainesville, FL. Courtney Cathleen McGraw, Tyler Lynn McGraw of San Diego, CA, and Joshua Gagne, Zachary Gagne of Jacksonville, FL. Janice is also survived by one sister Maureen Richardson of Creola, AL and one brother Aurice L. Mixson Jr. (Lanette) of Ocala, FL. Janice had an unwavering faith in God, she loved cooking, vacations, fishing, swimming, sports, watching scary movies, and or just hanging out with her family. Janice had numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, and she will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel, with a viewing for one hour prior. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
24
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Larry and Family, we are sorry for your loss. Janice was always so loving and friendly, sharing her beautiful smile with us. It was so special to reconnect with y’all when we moved back to Gsinesville in 1972, right down the street from you. May God’s loving comfort be special to you during this difficult time. Cherish your wonderful memories. We love you.
Billy and Kay DeVore
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lorraine Martin
July 23, 2020
I am so very sad to hear of Janice’s passing. She was a sweet lady and friend. I loved her smile and her laugh. She was always happy and positive. She was a ray of sunlight in the life of everyone who knew her. RIP Janice...I will miss our lady’s’ lunch group get-togethers and regret we were not able to get together in the last year. Larry, my heart and prayers go out to you and your family. I pray for your peace and comfort during the days ahead when you feel sorrow and loneliness without the love of your life by your side. She will always be a breath away in your heart and in the memories of your beautiful life together.
Barbara
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I just read this on Facebook or I would had been at the funeral So sorry
Rita Griffith
Friend
July 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rebecca Richardson
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Janice's passing. Our thougths and prayers are with your family at this difficult time.
God's peace.
Geri Farah and Doris Wester (neighbors)
Geri Farah
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Scott and Family. I am sorry to hear about your mom. I remember her when we were in high-school together . She was a great lady and I'm sure she will be missed. Jimmy Walker.
James Walker
Friend
July 22, 2020
