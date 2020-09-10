1/1
JANICE YVONNE NATTIEL
NATTIEL, JANICE YVONNE
Janice Yvonne Nattiel, age 31, Univ of Florida/Physical Plant Division Custodian & 2007 Graduate of Gainesville High School, suddenly left this earthly scene on August 29, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.
A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Kenneth McClellan delivering Words of Comfort. Ms. Nattiel will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Aunt & Uncle, Linda (& William) Highland, 2405 NE 65th Terr, Gainesville, FL at 9:30AM.
Fond Memories will remain with Janice's son - Jaylen Nattiel; mother - Janet James-Nattiel; (father - Donnie Nattiel, Sr. preceded her in death); brother - Donnie Nattiel, Jr.; grandmother - Joeann James; grandfather - Felix Warren (all of Gainesville, FL); aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.
We're asking that COVID-19 Mandates are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
