NATTIEL, JANICE YVONNE

Janice Yvonne Nattiel, age 31, Univ of Florida/Physical Plant Division Custodian & 2007 Graduate of Gainesville High School, suddenly left this earthly scene on August 29, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Kenneth McClellan delivering Words of Comfort. Ms. Nattiel will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Aunt & Uncle, Linda (& William) Highland, 2405 NE 65th Terr, Gainesville, FL at 9:30AM.

Fond Memories will remain with Janice's son - Jaylen Nattiel; mother - Janet James-Nattiel; (father - Donnie Nattiel, Sr. preceded her in death); brother - Donnie Nattiel, Jr.; grandmother - Joeann James; grandfather - Felix Warren (all of Gainesville, FL); aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

We're asking that COVID-19 Mandates are closely adhered to as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



