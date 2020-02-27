|
CARNEGIE, JANIE
Founder & Co-Pastor of Miracle Vision Tabernacle outreach center Inc., (18680 NE 75th Terrace Williston, FL) Vision Christian Academy and Vision community Hope Center; Mrs. Janie Carnegie 68 of Williston, FL; was called home to glory Feb 23rd, 2020, for we know that her labour was not in vain. Co-Pastor Janie was Affectionately known to many for her famous chitterlings, a smile and most of all a Woman of God. She will be missed and remembered in the hearts of her lifelong husband ; Pastor Carl J Carnegie. Two Beautiful Daughters; Kursey Carnegie and Kanesha Carnegie. Four Grandchildren; Cynturia Smith (Denetrial), Deonte White, Keith Neal Jr. and Jamarien Carnegie.Four Sisters: Callie Peterson, Saluda Hayes, Katherine Curtis(Ralph) and Harriette Hills. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Unity Temple International Fellowship Center of Williston Florida (2351 NE 200th Ave. Gainesville, Florida) Officiating Pastor Apostle Willie Battles and Pastor Steve Miller. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida) Services will be professionally assisted by Carnegie Funeral home and Carnegie Monument Services. Please visit our website
dwilliamsmortuary.com
further information.
' Serving With
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020