Jarvis G. Guthrie Sr.

Jarvis G. Guthrie Sr. Obituary
GUTHRIE, SR.,
JARVIS G., 56
Jarvis G. Guthrie Sr. of Jacksonville, FL quietly transitioned on March 4, 2019 at home. Born in Palatka, FL, He's a 1980 graduate of Interlachen High School, Retired U.S. Navy, and owner and operator of G3E Trucking LLC. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Antioch AME Church, Florahome, FL. Preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses and Laura Guthrie, and wife, Helen D. Guthrie. Survived by his sons, Lewis J. Akinlami of Scottland, Michael Z. Guthrie of England, Jason Guthrie, Jarvis G. Guthrie Jr. and Joven Guthrie, all of Jacksonville, FL; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Glorius Mix, Gainesville, FL, Katherleen Duggan, Melrose, FL, Direne Guthrie Glen and Urban Guthrie (Rosalind), both of Florahome, FL Clayton Guthrie, Interlachen, FL; step mother, Leona Guthrie, Putnam Hall, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, Florahome, FL, Pastor Arthur McGruder, Presiding, Rev. R.E. Pinckney, Eulogist. Burial will be in Sister Springs Cemetery, Interlachen, FL. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 12:45 p.m.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
