HUTTON, JASON ALAN
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Jason Alan Hutton passed away at age 38. Jason was born June 17, 1981 in Winston-Salem, NC to Leigh and Alan Hutton. Jason was deeply compassionate toward others, extremely funny, and loved his family members whole-heartedly. He couldn't stand to see someone in pain and was genuinely empathetic.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Leigh Hutton.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Hutton of Micanopy, FL; his father, Alan Hutton of Homosassa, FL; his grandmother, Mary Hutton of Ocala, FL; his brothers, Josh Hutton of Chicago, IL and Cal Comerford of Asheville, NC; and his extended family, Steve Hutton of Roaring Gap, NC, and Jay, Suzi, Taylor, and Claire Kepley of Richmond, VA.
Jason never adored anyone more than his father and his son. He was so grateful to have just reconnected with his brothers. Jason will be missed dearly, but will live on in our hearts. We love you Jason, you are free now.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020